Calling All Bearded Men Who Do Good, While Looking Good

Brandpoint (BPT)
Posted 5/11/23

(BPT) - Are you changing the world for the better? If you’re rocking a beard, chances are your answer is "YES!" In fact, a recent study by Wahl found that men with beards are 13% more charitable …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Ready to get back to barbecue? Tips for choosing your …

The invisible moments that people living with rare …

Add to your summer checklist: Getting vaccinated …

5 tips for supporting brain health during …

© Copyright 2024 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions