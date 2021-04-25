Conservation organizations thank Missouri hunters for donations to Share the Harvest program

Lake Sun Leader
Joe Jerek, Missouri Department of Conservation
Posted 4/25/21

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) thank the thousands of Missouri deer hunters who donated 238,920 pounds of venison to the state’s …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Spring into Golf Bear Creek

Area teams head to Final Four

Indians blank Tigers 9-0

Pirates rout Bulldogs 12-2 in Home Opener 

© Copyright 2025 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions