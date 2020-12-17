Keller Williams donates winter gear to Camdenton R-III

Lake Sun Leader
Submitted, Camdenton R-III
Posted 12/17/20

Keller Williams Real Estate blessed the Camdenton R-III District with hats, gloves, and socks. They also made a $500 donation to the district to be used for our students who are experiencing …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

100 years old and counting

Swinging Bridge undergoes pre-repair inspection

Annual CADV brunch focuses on preventing domestic …

No. 10 Indians vs No. 8 Eagles

© Copyright 2024 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions