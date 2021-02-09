Lake area to experience extreme cold temperatures through the weekend

Lake Sun Leader
Dan Field, newsroom@lakesunonline.com
Posted 2/9/21

The next several days are forecast to be bitterly cold which, could cause problems with pipes freezing in local homes. Depending on your source of weather forecasts, the lake area isn’t expected to …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Celebrating a right of spring

Miller County sheriff’s office receives Missouri …

February employment rate steady

Indians blank Tigers 9-0

© Copyright 2025 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions