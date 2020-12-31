Lake area wrestlers see success at Eldon Girls Invitational

Lake Sun Leader
Michael Losch, Lake Sun Leader
Posted 12/31/20

A total of nine teams, including wrestlers from Camdenton and Versailles descended upon Eldon on Wednesday for the Eldon Girls Invitational. No team scores were kept, but a trio of Lake area …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Osage’s Jason Colonius Earns Lake Sun Athlete of the …

Osage dominates Moberly on the road

Lakers struggle to keep up with Pirates

Jeff Vernetti Steps Down as General Manager of …

© Copyright 2024 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions