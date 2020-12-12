States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Lake Sun Leader
Associated Press, Lake Sun Leader
Posted 12/12/20

 The nation's first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning, U.S. officials said Saturday, after the government gave the final go-ahead to the shots needed to end an outbreak …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Osage Beach considering affordable housing application …

Snow removal crews tackle storms

Long Earns Athlete of the Week Honors

Long leads Osage past Salem

© Copyright 2025 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions