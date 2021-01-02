Troop F responded to 132 service calls on New Year's Day

Lake Sun Leader
Mitch Prentice, Lake Sun Leader
Posted 1/2/21

Over the course of New Year's Day, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers the major lake area counties, responded to 132 calls for service. This included 39 crashes and assisting 36 …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Indians Fend off Falcons

Carson Earns Athlete of the Week Honors

Second half surge leads Camdenton over Capital City …

Lady Lakers dominate Lady Cavaliers

© Copyright 2025 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions