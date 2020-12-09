Wrestling Roundup: Camdenton and Versailles

Lake Sun Leader
Michael Losch, Lake Sun Leader
Posted 12/9/20

Camdenton edges Branson in fight to the finish

It came down to the final match of the evening Tuesday night and Camdenton’s Dakota Davis stepped up and took care of business.

Davis, …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Camdenton upsets Fatima 39-38

Balanced scoring leads Osage past Boonville

Mundy Earns Athlete of the Week Honors

Osage falls to St. Elizabeth in championship game

© Copyright 2025 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions