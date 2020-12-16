Wrestling Roundup: Osage and Eldon

Lake Sun Leader
Michael Losch, Lake Sun Leader
Posted 12/16/20

Osage sweeps Warsaw and North Callaway on Senior Night

On a special night to honor seniors, Osage wrestlers took care of business. 

The Indians took on North Callaway and Warsaw at historic …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Climax Springs routs Tuscumbia to open season

Butterfield helps lead Lady Cougars to 1-0 start

Sullivan Earns Athlete of the Week Honors

Camdenton XC makes history at State

© Copyright 2024 The Lake Sun
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions